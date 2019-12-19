Glenn Maxwell Breaks The Bank! Costs Kings XI Punjab Rs 10.75 Cr

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was expected to be one of the biggest buys of the IPL auction and the Australia all-rounder hasn't disappointed.

He is now currently the most expensive player so far at this 2020 IPL auction, bought by Kings XI Punjab for a mammoth Rs 10.75 crore.

Maxwell started at a base price of Rs 2 crore and as soon as his name came up, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore had their auction paddles up pretty much at regular intervals.

Soon enough though RCB fell out of the race with their limited salary cap (Rs 27.90 crore for 12 slots) and it was between his former franchises Punjab and Delhi.