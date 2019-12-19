Glenn Maxwell Breaks The Bank! Costs Kings XI Punjab Rs 10.75 Cr
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was expected to be one of the biggest buys of the IPL auction and the Australia all-rounder hasn't disappointed.
He is now currently the most expensive player so far at this 2020 IPL auction, bought by Kings XI Punjab for a mammoth Rs 10.75 crore.
Maxwell started at a base price of Rs 2 crore and as soon as his name came up, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore had their auction paddles up pretty much at regular intervals.
Soon enough though RCB fell out of the race with their limited salary cap (Rs 27.90 crore for 12 slots) and it was between his former franchises Punjab and Delhi.
Maxwell is returning from a break due to mental-health reasons and although he does not have great numbers to show in the tournament -- 1397 runs at 22.90 in 69 matches -- his game changing ability is expected to pull franchises. Maxwell is handy with his off-breaks too and is a brilliant fielder as well.
On the IPL auction broadcast, Ian Bishop said he was confident of the player’s abilities: "Glenn Maxwell can be a match-winner and win two, three or four matches a season so I think it might be worth a gamble with a guy who's been here before and he's won a few games occasionally, so you know exactly what you're getting."