RCB Pick Maxwell for Rs 14.25 Crore, Twitter Can’t Quite Digest It

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore at the 2021 IPL Auction on Thursday, 18 February.

The explosive all-rounder saw three teams – Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and RCB – bidding for him, with RCB and CSK engaging in a long bidding battle.

However, many on Twitter were amused by the price Maxwell was bought at.