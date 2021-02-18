RCB Pick Maxwell for Rs 14.25 Crore, Twitter Can’t Quite Digest It
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was sold to RCB for Rs 14.25 crore at the 2021 IPL Auction.
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore at the 2021 IPL Auction on Thursday, 18 February.
The explosive all-rounder saw three teams – Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and RCB – bidding for him, with RCB and CSK engaging in a long bidding battle.
However, many on Twitter were amused by the price Maxwell was bought at.
‘In for Economy With the Ball’?
