Dream11 Wins IPL Title Sponsorship For Rs 222 Crore: Reports

According to ESPNCricinfo, Byju's and Unacademy were the other two big bidders for the title sponsorship deal that runs from 18 August to 31 December, 2020.

On August 10, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited third parties to express their interest in acquiring the title sponsorship rights for the 13th edition of the IPL.

The IPL 2020 title sponsorship was left vacant after the national cricket board had decided to suspend its partnership with Chinese mobile company Vivo as the ‘Boycott China' campaign gathered steam in the wake of the India-China standoff at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh in June in which 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives.