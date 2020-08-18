Dream11 Wins IPL Title Sponsorship For Rs 222 Crore: Reports
Fantasy cricket app Dream11 has bagged IPL’s title sponsorship deal for Rs 222 crore, according to IPL Chairman.
Fantasy sports app Dream11 has bagged IPL’s title sponsorship deal for Rs 222 crore, ANI reported, quoting IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel.
The BCCI was looking for a replacement for their title sponsor Vivo after the Chinese company pulled out of the deal for this season.
Vivo was paying the BCCI Rs 439.8 crore a season and Dream 11 has now bagged the deal at nearly half the amount. The new deal, however, is only for 2020 with Vivo expected to return next year and complete their 5 year commitment.
According to ESPNCricinfo, Byju's and Unacademy were the other two big bidders for the title sponsorship deal that runs from 18 August to 31 December, 2020.
On August 10, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited third parties to express their interest in acquiring the title sponsorship rights for the 13th edition of the IPL.
The IPL 2020 title sponsorship was left vacant after the national cricket board had decided to suspend its partnership with Chinese mobile company Vivo as the ‘Boycott China' campaign gathered steam in the wake of the India-China standoff at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh in June in which 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives.
