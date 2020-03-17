Players Return as IPL Teams Call off Camps Till Further Notice
The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have called off their respective pre-tournament camps till further notice, three days after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a suspension of the cash-rich event from 29 March to 15 April.
Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday deferred their training camp, which was scheduled to begin on 21 March, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings as well as Kolkata Knight Riders have already cancelled their camps.
The RCB outfit is led by Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli.
The BCCI last Friday suspended the IPL following government-imposed travel restrictions and refusal by three states to host any matches owing to the pandemic that has so far claimed more than 6,000 lives globally while infecting over 1,60,000 people.
India has so reported 114 positive cases for COVID-19 with two deaths.
The franchise owners are hoping that in case the IPL starts on April 15, the state governments, which have denied permission for matches, will be ready to give the green light should the situation improves.
