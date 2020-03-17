Players Return as IPL Teams Call off Camps Till Further Notice

The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have called off their respective pre-tournament camps till further notice, three days after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a suspension of the cash-rich event from 29 March to 15 April.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday deferred their training camp, which was scheduled to begin on 21 March, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings as well as Kolkata Knight Riders have already cancelled their camps.