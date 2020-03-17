Players Return as IPL Teams Call off Camps Till Further Notice
hree-time winners Chennai Super Kings had suspended their camp on Saturday.
hree-time winners Chennai Super Kings had suspended their camp on Saturday.(Photo: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Players Return as IPL Teams Call off Camps Till Further Notice

PTI
IPL

The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have called off their respective pre-tournament camps till further notice, three days after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a suspension of the cash-rich event from 29 March to 15 April.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday deferred their training camp, which was scheduled to begin on 21 March, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings as well as Kolkata Knight Riders have already cancelled their camps.

“Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone involved, the RCB Training Camp scheduled to start on the 21st of March has been deferred until further notice. We request everyone to follow the guidelines provided by the Health Ministry and stay safe,” RCB tweeted.

The RCB outfit is led by Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli.

Loading...
CSK skipper MS Dhoni left Chennai immediately after the camp was cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
CSK skipper MS Dhoni left Chennai immediately after the camp was cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
(Photo: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

The BCCI last Friday suspended the IPL following government-imposed travel restrictions and refusal by three states to host any matches owing to the pandemic that has so far claimed more than 6,000 lives globally while infecting over 1,60,000 people.

India has so reported 114 positive cases for COVID-19 with two deaths.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni left the city.

The franchise owners are hoping that in case the IPL starts on April 15, the state governments, which have denied permission for matches, will be ready to give the green light should the situation improves.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our IPL section for more stories.

    Loading...