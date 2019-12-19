2020 IPL Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Full Squad List

Sunrisers Hyderabad came into the 2020 IPL auction with just Rs 17 crore and the former champion side’s highest purchase of the day was Mitchell Marsh, at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

The Kane Williamson led side will also have the services of Priyam Garg and Virat Singh in the upcoming IPL.

While Priyam is India’s captain at next month’s Under-19 ICC World Cup, Virat too is a junior cricketer. Both have been bought for Rs 1.90 crore each.

Apart from them, Hyderabad bought West Indies bowler, Fabian Allen at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.