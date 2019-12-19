2020 IPL Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Full Squad List
Sunrisers Hyderabad came into the 2020 IPL auction with just Rs 17 crore and the former champion side’s highest purchase of the day was Mitchell Marsh, at his base price of Rs 2 crore.
The Kane Williamson led side will also have the services of Priyam Garg and Virat Singh in the upcoming IPL.
While Priyam is India’s captain at next month’s Under-19 ICC World Cup, Virat too is a junior cricketer. Both have been bought for Rs 1.90 crore each.
Apart from them, Hyderabad bought West Indies bowler, Fabian Allen at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.
In the off season, Sunrisers retained all their main players and have their core team in place. They have a solid opener pair in David Warner and Jonny Bairstow and a very good bowling line up in the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan. Kane Williamson is their skipper.
IPL Auction 2020 - Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Full Squad
- Abhishek Sharma
- Basil Thampi
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Billy Stanlake
- David Warner
- Jonny Bairstow
- Kane Williamson
- Manish Pandey
- Mohammad Nabi
- Rashid Khan
- Sandeep Sharma
- Shahbaz Nadeem
- Shreevats Goswami
- Siddarth Kaul
- Khaleel Ahmed
- T Natarajan
- Vijay Shankar
- Wriddhiman Saha
- Priyam Garg - Rs 1.90 crore
- Virat Singh - Rs 1.90 crore
- Mitchell Marsh - Rs 2 crore
- Fabian Allen - Rs 50 Lakh
- Sandeep Bavanaka - Rs 20 Lakh
- Sanjay Yadav - Rs 20 Lakh
- Abdul Samad - Rs 20 Lakh
(Players bought in the 2020 IPL auction marked in bold)