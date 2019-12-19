2020 IPL Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Full Squad List
Sunrisers Hyderabad came into the 2020 IPL auction with just Rs 17 crore and the former champion side’s highest purchase of the day was Mitchell Marsh, at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

The Kane Williamson led side will also have the services of Priyam Garg and Virat Singh in the upcoming IPL.

While Priyam is India’s captain at next month’s Under-19 ICC World Cup, Virat too is a junior cricketer. Both have been bought for Rs 1.90 crore each.

Apart from them, Hyderabad bought West Indies bowler, Fabian Allen at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad completed their quota of 25 players with 10 Cr 10 Lakh still left in their purse.

In the off season, Sunrisers retained all their main players and have their core team in place. They have a solid opener pair in David Warner and Jonny Bairstow and a very good bowling line up in the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan. Kane Williamson is their skipper.

IPL Auction 2020 - Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Full Squad

  1. Abhishek Sharma
  2. Basil Thampi
  3. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  4. Billy Stanlake
  5. David Warner
  6. Jonny Bairstow
  7. Kane Williamson
  8. Manish Pandey
  9. Mohammad Nabi
  10. Rashid Khan
  11. Sandeep Sharma
  12. Shahbaz Nadeem
  13. Shreevats Goswami
  14. Siddarth Kaul
  15. Khaleel Ahmed
  16. T Natarajan
  17. Vijay Shankar
  18. Wriddhiman Saha
  19. Priyam Garg - Rs 1.90 crore
  20. Virat Singh - Rs 1.90 crore
  21. Mitchell Marsh - Rs 2 crore
  22. Fabian Allen - Rs 50 Lakh
  23. Sandeep Bavanaka - Rs 20 Lakh
  24. Sanjay Yadav - Rs 20 Lakh
  25. Abdul Samad - Rs 20 Lakh

(Players bought in the 2020 IPL auction marked in bold)

