All The Big Stats From The 2020 IPL Auction
Pat Cummins attracted the highest bid at the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday, 19 December with Kolkata Knight Riders splashing Rs 15.55 cr to get him on board.
A total of 338 players went under the hammer at the IPL auction.
At the start of the auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore (12) had the most number of slots to fill and were followed by Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals who all had to get 11 players on board.
Here are all the stats and numbers from the 2020 IPL Auction:
- Total Money Spent by 8 Franchises: 1,40, 30,00,000 (Rs 1.4 billion approx) Total slots vacant in 8 teams: 73
- Total slots filled up by 8 teams: 62
- Total Overseas Players bought: 29
- Biggest Buy at Auction: Pat Cummins (Australia, KKR) Rs 15.50 crore (Highest paid overseas recruit in history of IPL)
- Biggest Indian Buy at Auction: Piyush Chawla (India, CSK) Rs 6.75 crore
Chennai Super Kings
- Amount Spent : Rs 14.45 crore
- Buys (4)
- Piyush Chawla (Indian leg-spinner) Rs 6.75 crore
- Sam Curran (England All-rounder) Rs 5.50 crore
- Josh Hazlewood (Australia fast bowler) Rs 2 crore R
- Sai Kishore (Indian left-arm spinner) Rs 20 lakh
Delhi Capitals
- Amount Spent : Rs 18.85 crore
- Buys (8)
- Shimron Hetmyer (WI Batsman) Rs 7.75 crore
- Marcus Stoinis (Australia All-Rounder) Rs 4.80 crore
- Alex Carey (Australia WK) Rs 2.40 crore
- Jason Roy (England batsman) Rs 1.50 crore
- Chris Woakes (England All-Rounder) Rs 1,50 crore
- Mohit Sharma (Indian medium pacer) Rs 50 lakh
- Tushar Deshpande (Indian fast bowler) Rs 20 lakh
- Lalit Yadav (Indian All-Rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Kings XI Punjab
- Amount Spent: Rs 26.20 crore
- Buys (9)
- Glenn Maxwell (Australia, batsman) Rs 10.75 crore
- Sheldon Cottrell (WI, pacer) Rs 8.50 crore
- Chris Jordan (England, pacer) Rs 3 crore
- Ravi Bishnoi (Indian leg-spinner) Rs 2 crore
- Prabhsimran Singh (Indian wk) Rs 55 lakh
- Deepak Hooda (Indian batsman) Rs 50 lakh
- Jimmy Neesham (NZ all-rounder) Rs 50 lakh
- Tejinder Dhillon (Indian batsma) Rs 20 lakh
- Ishan Porel (Indian pacer) Rs 20 lakh
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Amount Spent: Rs 27.15 crore
- Buys (9)
- Pat Cummins (Australia pacer) Rs 15.50 crore
- Eoin Morgan (England Batsman) Rs 5.25 crore
- Varun Chakaravarthy (Indian spinner) Rs 4 crore
- Tom Banton (England batsman) Rs 1 crore
- Rahul Tripathi (Indian batsman) Rs 60 lakh
- Chris Green (Australia All-Rounder) Rs 20 lakh
- Nikhil Naik (Indian WK) Rs 20 lakh
- Pravin Tambe (Indian leg-spinner) 20 lakh
- M Siddharth (Indian spinner) 20 lakh
Mumbai Indians
- Amount Spent: Rs 11.1 crore
- Buys (6)
- Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australian fast bowler) Rs 8 crore
- Chris Lynn (Australian batsman) Rs 2 crore
- Saurabh Tiwary (Indian Batsman) Rs 50 lakh
- Digvijay Deshmukh (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh
- Prince Balwant Rai Singh (Indian all-Rounder) Rs 20 lakh
- Mohsin Khan (Indian bowler) rs 20 lakh
Rajasthan Royals
- Amount Spent: Rs 14.15 crore
- Buys (11)
- Robin Uthappa (Indian batsman) Rs 3 crore
- Jaydev Unadkat (Indian seamer) 3 crore
- Yashasvi Jaiswal (Indian batsman) Rs 2.4 crore
- Kartik Tyagi (Indian spinner) Rs 1.3 crore
- Andrew Tye (Australian pacer) Rs 1 crore
- Tom Curran (England all-rounder) Rs 1 crore
- David Miller (SA batsman) Rs 75 lakh
- Anuj Rawat (Indian wk) Rs 80 lakh
- Oshane Thomas (WI pacer) Rs 50 lakh
- Aniruddh Joshi (Indian batsman) Rs 20 lakh
- Akash Singh (Indian bowler) Rs 20 lakh
Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Amount Spent: Rs 21.5 crore
- Buys (8)
- Chris Morris (SA all-rounder) Rs 10 crore
- Aaron Finch (Australia batsman) Rs 4.40 crore
- Kane Richardson (Australia pacer) Rs 4 crore
- Dale Steyn (SA pacer) Rs 2 crore
- Isuru Udana (SL pacer) Rs 50 lakh
- Shahbaz Ahmed (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh
- Joshua Philip (Australia wk) Rs 20 lakh
- Pavan Deshpande (Indian batsman) Rs 20 lakh
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Amount Spent: Rs 6.9 crore
- Buys (7)
- Mitchell Marsh (Australia all-rounder) Rs 2 crore
- Priyam Garg (Indian batsman) Rs 1.9 crore
- Virat Singh (Indian batsman) Rs 1.90 crore
- Fabien Allen (WI spinner) Rs 50 lakh
- B Sandeep (Indian batsman) Rs 20 lakh.
- Sanjay Yadav (Indian all-rounder) rs 20 lakh
- Abdul Samad (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh.
