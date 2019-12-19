All The Big Stats From The 2020 IPL Auction

Pat Cummins attracted the highest bid at the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday, 19 December with Kolkata Knight Riders splashing Rs 15.55 cr to get him on board.

A total of 338 players went under the hammer at the IPL auction.

At the start of the auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore (12) had the most number of slots to fill and were followed by Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals who all had to get 11 players on board.

Here are all the stats and numbers from the 2020 IPL Auction: