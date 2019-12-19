2020 IPL Auction: Rajasthan Royals’ Full Squad List

The Indian Premier League’s first-ever winners, Rajasthan Royal’s started their 2020 IPL auction with the purchase of opener Robin Uthappa for 3 crore which was their highest bid of the day.

While they stayed away from bidding for the big ticket players, Rajasthan once again bought back Jaydev Unadkat despite releasing him in the off season.

Apart from the top two buys, Rajasthan Royals were also successful in acquiring the services of 18-year Mumbai wonder boy Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs 2.75 crore.

Rajasthan also picked up U-19 bowler from Uttar Pradesh Kartik Iyer for Rs 1.3 crore and South African batsman David Miller for a good bargain of Rs 75 lakh.