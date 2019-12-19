2020 IPL Auction: Rajasthan Royals’ Full Squad List
The Indian Premier League’s first-ever winners, Rajasthan Royal’s started their 2020 IPL auction with the purchase of opener Robin Uthappa for 3 crore which was their highest bid of the day.
While they stayed away from bidding for the big ticket players, Rajasthan once again bought back Jaydev Unadkat despite releasing him in the off season.
Apart from the top two buys, Rajasthan Royals were also successful in acquiring the services of 18-year Mumbai wonder boy Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs 2.75 crore.
Rajasthan also picked up U-19 bowler from Uttar Pradesh Kartik Iyer for Rs 1.3 crore and South African batsman David Miller for a good bargain of Rs 75 lakh.
In the off season, Rajasthan traded their former captain Ajinkya Rahane to the Delhi Capitals and in exchange got leg-spinner Mayank Markande as well as bowling all-rounder Rahul Tewatia. Steve Smith is going to lead the side in the upcoming season.
IPL Auction 2020 - Rajasthan Royals’ Full Squad
- Ankit Rajpoot
- Ben Stokes
- Jofra Archer
- Jos Buttler
- Mahipal Lomro
- Manan Vohra
- Mayank Markande
- Rahul Tewatia
- Riyan Parag
- Sanju Samson
- Shashank Singh
- Shreyas Gopal
- Steven Smith
- Varun Aaron
- Robin Uthappa - Rs 3 crore
- Jaydev Unadkat - Rs 3 crore
- Yashasvi Jaiswal - Rs 2.40 crore
- Kartik Tyagi - Rs 1.30 crore
- Anuj Rawat - Rs 80 lakh
- Akash Singh - Rs 20 lakh
- David Miller - Rs 75 lakh
- Oshane Thomas - Rs 50 lakh
- Anirudha Ashok Joshi - Rs 20 lakh
- Tom Curran - Rs 1 crore
- Andrew Tye - Rs 1 crore
(Players bought in 2020 IPL auction in bold)
