2020 IPL Auction: Rajasthan Royals’ Full Squad List
IPL Rajasthan Royals Team 2020 Players List, Full Squad: A look at Rajasthan Royals’ full team after following their buys at the 2020 IPL auction.
IPL Rajasthan Royals Team 2020 Players List, Full Squad: A look at Rajasthan Royals’ full team after following their buys at the 2020 IPL auction.(Photo: BCCI)

2020 IPL Auction: Rajasthan Royals’ Full Squad List

The Quint
IPL

The Indian Premier League’s first-ever winners, Rajasthan Royal’s started their 2020 IPL auction with the purchase of opener Robin Uthappa for 3 crore which was their highest bid of the day.

While they stayed away from bidding for the big ticket players, Rajasthan once again bought back Jaydev Unadkat despite releasing him in the off season.

Apart from the top two buys, Rajasthan Royals were also successful in acquiring the services of 18-year Mumbai wonder boy Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs 2.75 crore.

Rajasthan also picked up U-19 bowler from Uttar Pradesh Kartik Iyer for Rs 1.3 crore and South African batsman David Miller for a good bargain of Rs 75 lakh.

The Royals completed their quota of 25 players with Rs 14,75,000 still left in their purse.
Loading...

In the off season, Rajasthan traded their former captain Ajinkya Rahane to the Delhi Capitals and in exchange got leg-spinner Mayank Markande as well as bowling all-rounder Rahul Tewatia. Steve Smith is going to lead the side in the upcoming season.

IPL Auction 2020 - Rajasthan Royals’ Full Squad

  1. Ankit Rajpoot
  2. Ben Stokes
  3. Jofra Archer
  4. Jos Buttler
  5. Mahipal Lomro
  6. Manan Vohra
  7. Mayank Markande
  8. Rahul Tewatia
  9. Riyan Parag
  10. Sanju Samson
  11. Shashank Singh
  12. Shreyas Gopal
  13. Steven Smith
  14. Varun Aaron
  15. Robin Uthappa - Rs 3 crore
  16. Jaydev Unadkat - Rs 3 crore
  17. Yashasvi Jaiswal - Rs 2.40 crore
  18. Kartik Tyagi - Rs 1.30 crore
  19. Anuj Rawat - Rs 80 lakh
  20. Akash Singh - Rs 20 lakh
  21. David Miller - Rs 75 lakh
  22. Oshane Thomas - Rs 50 lakh
  23. Anirudha Ashok Joshi - Rs 20 lakh
  24. Tom Curran - Rs 1 crore
  25. Andrew Tye - Rs 1 crore

(Players bought in 2020 IPL auction in bold)

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our IPL section for more stories.

    Loading...