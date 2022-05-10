ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant Should Bat in ‘Russell Mode’, Suggests Ravi Shastri

Shastri believes that a clarity in mindset like Andre Russell, will serve Pant well.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has suggested that Rishabh Pant should not think much and bat in the Andre Russell "mode" if the wicket-keeper batter wants to get the best out of himself and help Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2022 season.

The 24-year-old Pant hasn't had the best of the season with the bat. He has reached at least 20 in eight innings but hasn't converted any of those knocks into fifties. Overall, the left-hander batter has scored 281 runs in 11 matches, with 44 being his highest score so far.

"I feel once he gets the tempo going he shouldn't change, he should be in the [Andre] Russell mold in this format of the game," Shastri told ESPNcricinfo.

"You get your eye in, you're striking it well -- don't think too much. No matter who the bowler is, if it's there to be smacked, smack it. Who knows, you might win more matches than people expect you to," he added.

Shastri believes the clarity of mindset that sets Russell apart as one of the most destructive batters in the shortest format will serve Pant well.

"Russell is very, very clear in his mindset. It is bang-bang-bang once he's in the mood. There's no stopping him, there's not even a negative thought that will peep through his system -- it is [all about] smacking. Rishabh is totally capable of playing in that fashion, and I hope he thinks in that way because you'll see some special innings from him in T20 cricket," he said.

The Delhi Capitals skipper is scoring at the strike rate of more than 150 but he is failing to deliver match-winning knocks. However, Shastri doesn't think Pant needs to temper his approach.

"He's getting off to starts and then getting out in a manner which he wouldn't like, but I don't think he should change his tempo" the noted commentator said.

Delhi Capitals will face Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL 2022 match at the D.Y Patil Stadium on May 11.

