IOC Raises Concern Over WFI Matter, Delay in the Appointment of IOA Sec-Gen

"The NOC of India has been directed on many occasions to finalise the appointment process of the new CEO/Secretary General without any further delay, in accordance with the NOC Constitution, so as to normalise the situation within the NOC. Unfortunately, the NOC has yet to complete this process. The IOC continues to monitor this issue," the IOC said in a release after the EB meeting on Wednesday. IOA is the National Olympic Committee (NOC) for India.



The IOC raised its concerns, particularly in relation to the Wrestling Federation of India.



This is the second time that IOC has raised concern over the delay in IOA filling up the post of secretary general/CEO. The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey is currently holding the post of interim CEO.