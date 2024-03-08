Women's Day Special: India’s Talismanic Stars Gear Up For Paris Olympics Glory

India’s sporting legacy is filled with women who have made the nation proud through their bold and remarkable achievements. From the resplendent podiums of the Olympics to the triumphant arenas of World Championship and continental tournaments, women athletes have etched their indelible mark, sculpting a legacy that stands unparalleled in the annals of Indian sports.
On International Women’s Day, The Quint looks at female trailblazers in sports, who might earn laurels for India at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)
Lovlina Borgohain, a national champion, World Champion, and an Olympic bronze medalist secured her spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics by reaching the semifinals of the 2023 Asian Games, where she won the silver medal. Despite a setback by getting disqualified at the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia in February 2024, the 26-year-old remains resolute in her determination to excel in Paris, aiming to surpass her historic bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Lovlina's illustrious record, including a gold in 2023 and bronze medals at the 2018 and 2019 Women's World Boxing Championships, along with a gold at the 2022 Asian Boxing Championships, positions her as a formidable force and a strong contender for success at the upcoming Paris event.
Nikhat Zareen (Boxing)
When Nikhat secured her Paris quota through the 2023 Asian Games, she became the first Indian boxer to book a spot in the summer Olympics. In the same year, the World No. 6 had achieved another milestone by becoming a two-time world champion, winning the gold at the 2023 New Delhi IBA Women's World Boxing Championships held in March, adding to her previous title win in Istanbul in 2022.
Nikhat, who competes in the 51 kg weight category, had won a gold medal at the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria in 2019. Her silver medal at the 75th edition of the event in February 2024 further positions her as a promising contender for success at the Paris Olympics.
Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)
Despite facing challenges with injuries in 2023, Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympics silver-medalist weightlifter, remains determined for a robust return at the Paris Olympics. Hindered by a thigh injury, she missed a podium finish at the 2023 Asiad and secured the sixth position at the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships.
The Commonwealth Games' two-time gold and one-time silver medalist now eyes a comeback in Paris, where formidable competitors like North Korea's Ri Songgum, a two-time Asian champion, China's Jiang Huihua, a four-time world champion, and the reigning Olympic champion Hou Zhihui await. Chanu, opting out of the Asian Weightlifting Championships in February, is banking on the IWF World Cup in April to accumulate crucial Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR) points to make the cut for the games.
Antim Panghal (Wrestling)
World No. 7 Antim Panghal stands out as India's sole wrestler to have already secured an Olympic quota so far, earned through her bronze in the women's 53kg category at last year's World Championships.
As a two-time Under-20 world champion with golds in both 2022 and 2023, coupled with bronze medals at the 2023 Asian Games and Asian Championships, Antim is a strong contender for a medal at the upcoming Paris event. In 2023, she also scripted history as the first Indian woman to claim back-to-back gold at the U-20 wrestling world championships.
Esha Singh (Shooting)
Esha, the 19-year-old shooting sensation from Hyderabad stands as a promising contender for the Paris Olympics. She secured the coveted Olympic quota with a gold at the 2024 Asian Olympic Qualifiers in the 10m air pistol event, in Jakarta in January.
Her impressive journey includes a standout performance at the 2023 Asian Games, where she secured a gold and three silver medals in two team and two individual events. At the age of 13 in 2018, Esha made headlines by defeating accomplished shooters like Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu in the 10m air pistol national championships, becoming the youngest shooter to win a gold in the senior category.
Her international achievements extend to a silver at the 2019 ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany and a bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. In the 2023 World Championships in Baku, Esha added another gold to her collection in the 10m air pistol mixed team event and is a strong hope for a podium finish at the summer games.
Manu Bhaker (Shooting)
Manu Bhaker will be going to her second Olympics and while nerves may have played a big part in her qualification round elimination in Tokyo, the 22-year-old will be going into Paris with the confidence of experience and some stellar outings in the last one year, including a gold medal in the women's 25m pistol team event at the Asian Games.
She earned India a coveted Paris 2024 Olympic quota by finishing 5th in the women’s 25m pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023 in Changwon in October.
More Medal Hopes
Apart from the aforementioned athletes, the 2024 Paris Olympics brims with promise for several others - PV Sindhu's triumphant return from a lingering knee injury, marked by a quarter-final entry at the ongoing French Open Super 750 and leading the Indian women's badminton team to their maiden Badminton Asia Championships Gold in February 2024, positions her as a strong contender.
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, determined for a comeback after her bronze win at the 2022 Belgrade World Championships, faces fierce competition from Antim Panghal, who has already secured an Olympic quota in the 53kg category but is hopeful of qualification.
Ayhika Mukherjee, the table tennis star, holds promise after upsetting World No.1 Sun Yingsha, while Rhythm Sangwan, the 20-year-old Asian Games gold medallist in shooting, adds to the nation's hopes with a bronze at the 2024 Asian Championships.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)