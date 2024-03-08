Women's Day Special: India’s Talismanic Stars Gear Up For Paris Olympics Glory

India’s sporting legacy is filled with women who have made the nation proud through their bold and remarkable achievements. From the resplendent podiums of the Olympics to the triumphant arenas of World Championship and continental tournaments, women athletes have etched their indelible mark, sculpting a legacy that stands unparalleled in the annals of Indian sports.

On International Women’s Day, The Quint looks at female trailblazers in sports, who might earn laurels for India at the 2024 Paris Olympics.