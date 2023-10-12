ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Wrestler Bajrang Punia Receives Heroic Welcome Upon Return From Asian Games

Despite failing to win a medal at the Asian Games, wrestler Bajrang Punia received a heroic welcome.

Despite failing to win a medal at the recently concluded Asian Games, Olympic bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia received a heroic welcome at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, here.

Powerlifter Mahant Gaurav Sharma and several other people reached the airport to receive the Indian grappler.

Bajrang, who entered the Asian Games after escaping the selection trials, suffered defeat to make a medal-less exit from Hangzhou.

An under-prepared Bajrang, who spent a major part of this year protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, began with two easy wins but failed to beat Iranian Rahman Amouzadkhalili and Japan's Kaiki Yamaguchi.

However, the Haryana wrestler was amazed by such a positive welcome.

Gaurav Sharma said: "Bajrang is our hero. He won medals for the nation. Winning and losing is a part of the game. I am sure he will come back stronger and win a medal at the Paris Olympics. Every Indian is with Bajrang."

