Indian Women Go Down 0-1 to Sweden in 3-Nations U23 Football Event

Manisha got an opportunity to score again when, in the 35th minute, she went in for an attempt once again, but the attack was thwarted by the Swedish defenders.

The Swedish goalkeeper Emma Holmgren was perhaps the busiest athlete in the field in the first half, as the Indians got yet another chance in the 40th minute, but the former saved it with ease.

On the other side of the field, the Indian goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan was also vigilant in the face of a few attacking moves by the opponent.