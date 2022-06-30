Indian Women Aiming for Improved Show Against Sri Lanka

The absence of international cricket's most prolific duo is just one of several concerns for captain Kaur ahead of the ODI series opener.

The Indians made a positive start to the tour of the island nation by winning the T20I series 2-1 but their performance was far from perfect and while the format will change, the regulars in the side would be keen to put up a dominant display against the lowly ranked (ninth) Sri Lanka.

"It is a new journey for me also," Kaur, who was handed the ODI captaincy after Mithali retired, said at the pre-match press conference.

"My main motive is to improve our fitness and fielding. These are the two areas where I personally want the team to do well in," she added.