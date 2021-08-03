Indian Hockey Team Certain to Win Bronze, Says Goal-Keeper Sreejesh's Wife
Indian men's hockey team will fight for the Bronze on Thursday.
Even though India's dream of winning a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympic Games men's hockey competition after a gap of 41 years was crushed as it went down 2-5 to world champions Belgium in the semi-final on Tuesday, Aneesha, wife of Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, is certain that the team will clinch the bronze medal.
Belgium will play the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and Germany. India will take on the team that loses for the bronze.
"We all wanted India to win the semi-final, but unfortunately the gold eludes us. Sreejesh had lots of hope... but now that we have one more chance to win a medal and I am sure we shall win the bronze," said Aneesha, an Ayurveda practitioner.
Sreejesh, 33, had a tough time in Tuesday's match as after guarding the goal quite well for most of the match, things went haywire towards the end and Aneesha's expression reflected her disappointment.
Sreejesh, a former captain of the national side and a Padma Shri recipient, is presently employed as Chief Sports Organiser with the Kerala Education Department. He plays for the Uttar Pradesh Wizards in the Hockey India League.
