Indian Chess Star Divya Deshmukh Calls Out Sexism in Chess Viewership

She may be just 18 but Indian chess star Divya Deshmukh has seen and experienced enough on the world circuit to speak out against the sexism in the viewership of chess, as well as the coverage of the sport, with regards to women.

Divya took to social media following her participation in the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands, and wrote about her disappointment at the way female players are often treated by spectators.

Deshmukh revealed that despite her strong performance and pride in her games, the focus of the audience was diverted to irrelevant aspects such as her clothes, hair and accent.

The International Master finished 12th with a score of 4.5 out of 13 in the tournament that had players like Hans Niemann and Harika Dronavalli.