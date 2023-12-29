Indian Chess Players Burgled in Spain Playing in FIDE Authorised Tournament

The FIR had to be translated for getting duplicate travel papers from the Indian Embassy.

According to Dushyant, the room and the balcony doors were closed while going out to play and it is not known how the burglars gained entry into the room without breaking the locks.

“There were no signs of forcible entry into our room,” Dushyant said.

On hearing about the robbery, other Indian players turned doubly cautious. They saw that the doors – room door and the balcony doors were locked securely- before going out or going to bed.

Nevertheless, burglary took place in two other rooms where Woman GM Srija Seshadri, Woman IMs Mounika Akshaya and Arpita Mukherjee and Woman FIDE Master Vishwa Shah were staying.

The second burglary took place on December 22 at Sunway San Jorge when the players had gone for a walk and the third one happened at Sunway Arizona Apartment the next day when a couple of players were sleeping in their rooms.

“On hearing the successive burglaries, many Indian players as a precautionary measure decided to shift to hotels in Barcelona,” Dushyant said.

According to him, this was not the first time such a burglary has happened at Sunway Hotel properties.

“On searching the internet we found earlier too burglaries have happened in the apartments where we had stayed,” Dushyant remarked.