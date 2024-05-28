Percentage is Still Low, Need More Female Players in Chess – GM Koneru Humpy

Well, before the tournament, I dedicated about one and a half months to preparation. Usually, I don't get much time to focus all day, but I made an exception for the Candidates. Starting from the third round, I began to lose control and didn't win any games in the first half, which was very disappointing. In the second half, I started with a win against Vaishali, and my last game with Lee was crucial for finishing second. The second half of the tournament was more satisfying for me as a player, even though I didn't do well in the first half. Overall, it was a mixed tournament for me. I wasn't desperate to get first place; I just wanted to play my game and see how things went. Each player was strong, so I focused on playing well and taking risks when opportunities arose. Despite the tough first half, it was a good experience, especially since it was a long tournament and I was the most senior player there.