Playing by the Ear: It’s Time to Cheer for India’s Blind Football Team

The birth of the sport in India began randomly on one day when Sunil J Mathew was playing with a ball. A visually challenged person asked him to pass it over. Mathew placed the ball in his hands wondering what he wanted to do with it. The said person placed the ball on the ground, went back a few feet, and kicked it just like a regular footballer, taking Mathew by surprise. The man told Mathew how he was once a football player but since he lost his vision, he missed playing the sport. That’s when Mathew started his research and decided to introduce blind football in India.

The Indian Blind Football team ranks five in Asia and 25 in the world. They aspire to be the number one in Asia in two years but lack of encouragement and support from the government have derailed their progress.