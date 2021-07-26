Tokyo Olympics: Satwik-Chirag Lose in Straight Games to Indonesian Top Seeds

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were defeat after putting up a fight against world No.1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in their second Group A match in the men's doubles badminton competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Rankireddy/Shetty, who had won their first match in the group against the world No. 3 pair of Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang of Chinese Taipei, went down 21-13, 21-12 against the Indonesian pair, in 31 minutes.