Second Test, Day 4: Deepti Sharma Rings Five-Minute Bell Ahead of Day's Play

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma rang the customary five-minute bell at Lord's on Sunday ahead of the fourth day's play between India and England. She has also become the first Indian women's cricketer to ring the bell at Lord's.

"Stay tuned for start of Day four of the second #ENGvIND Test as #TeamIndia all-rounder @Deepti_Sharma06 will ring the bell at Lord's," tweeted Indian women's cricket team handle.

The 23-year-old Deepti has represented India in 61 ODIs, scoring 1541 runs at an average of 37.58 and picked 68 wickets. In 54 T20Is, she made 470 runs at an average of 20.43 and scalped 56 wickets.