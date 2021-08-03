Indian Women's Hockey Team: Road to the Semi-final

For the first time in history, the Indian women's hockey team will be in action in the semi-final of the Olympic Games. Against all odds, the girls registered a victory against Australia in the quarter-final to book their place in the semi-final where they will face Argentina on Wednesday, 4 August. Argentina has never won a gold medal at the Games but has won the silver medal in the 2000 and 2012 Olympics.

India's road to the semi-final was a topsy-turvy ride. They lost the first three games of their campaign before making an astonishing comeback in the final 2 games of the group stage and the previous game against Australia. Here is a glance through how the journey has panned out so far for the Indian team.