India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to watch 1st ODI Online?

India will be taking on South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala on 12 March. After the setback in New Zealand, India will be looking forward to return to winning ways with the Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya all set make a comeback to international cricket.

Last time Hardik Pandya played an ODI match was against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the World Cup in Manchester. Pandya's performance as an all-rounder and his fitness in the DY Patil Corporate Cup forced his way back into the national team ahead of the South Africa series.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is yet to recover from a calf injury, Dhawan's return would also lend valuable experience to the Indian top-order, which was badly missed in New Zealand.

For more details regarding the first ODI between India and South Africa, check the details given below: