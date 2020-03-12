India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to watch 1st ODI Online?
India will be taking on South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala on 12 March. After the setback in New Zealand, India will be looking forward to return to winning ways with the Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya all set make a comeback to international cricket.
Last time Hardik Pandya played an ODI match was against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the World Cup in Manchester. Pandya's performance as an all-rounder and his fitness in the DY Patil Corporate Cup forced his way back into the national team ahead of the South Africa series.
In the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is yet to recover from a calf injury, Dhawan's return would also lend valuable experience to the Indian top-order, which was badly missed in New Zealand.
For more details regarding the first ODI between India and South Africa, check the details given below:
India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Date and Time
India vs South Africa 1st ODI will start from 1:30 pm IST on Thursday, 12 March.
India vs South Africa 1st ODI Venue
The first ODI between India and South Africa will be held at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.
India vs South Africa 1st ODI Toss Timing
The toss between India and South Africa will be held at 1 PM on 12 March 2020.
Where To Watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI LIVE on TV?
India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be telecasted LIVE on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports.
How To Watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI Online?
India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be telecasted LIVE online on Hotstar.
Where To Follow India vs South Africa 1st ODI LIVE Updates?
You can follow LIVE updates and score for India vs South Africa 1st ODI on The Quint’s official website.
India vs South Africa ODI Squad
India: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Navdeep Saini, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, JJ Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne
