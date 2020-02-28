India vs NZ 2nd Test: How To Watch Final Test LIVE Telecast Online

India, after being outplayed by hosts New Zealand in the first test at Basin Reserve in Wellington, will be looking to register a win in the second and final test of the series, which will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from 29 February.

Looking at New Zealand’s record at the Hagley Oval, it will not be an easy job for Virat Kohli & Co to outplay the hosts.

Since 2014, New Zealand have played six matches at the Hagley Oval, out of which, they have won four matches and have lost only once, drawing the remaining encounter.