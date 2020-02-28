India vs NZ 2nd Test: How To Watch Final Test LIVE Telecast Online
India, after being outplayed by hosts New Zealand in the first test at Basin Reserve in Wellington, will be looking to register a win in the second and final test of the series, which will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from 29 February.
Looking at New Zealand’s record at the Hagley Oval, it will not be an easy job for Virat Kohli & Co to outplay the hosts.
Since 2014, New Zealand have played six matches at the Hagley Oval, out of which, they have won four matches and have lost only once, drawing the remaining encounter.
Meanwhile, India head coach Ravi Shastri confirmed that opener Prithvi Shaw has recovered from his foot injury and is all set to play in Christchurch. But, Ishant Sharma is likely to miss out the final test due to an ankle injury and could be replaced by India pacer Umesh Yadav.
To watch the final test in a two-match test series between India and New Zealand, check the details given below:
- India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Date and Time
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will start from 4 am IST on Saturday, 29 February.
- India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Toss Timing
Toss between India and New Zealand for 2nd Test at Hagley Oval will take place at 3:30 am on 29 February.
- Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE on TV?
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be telecasted LIVE on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports.
- How To Watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Online?
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be streamed LIVE on Hotstar.
- Where To Follow India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE Updates?
You can keep up with the LIVE updates and score for India vs New Zealand 2nd Test on The Quint’s official website.
- Where will India vs New Zealand 2nd Test be played?
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
India vs New Zealand Test Squad
India: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling
