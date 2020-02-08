India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: How To Watch 2nd ODI Online?
India will play its second ODI against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series on 8 February. After a fabulous series for Team India in the T20 internationals, it’s a reality check for India as they were defeated by the Kiwis in the first ODI played in Hamilton.
Ross Taylor, the man of the match in the 1st ODI, lead the team for their first victory in this India tour of New Zealand series. The Indian batting line-up put up a tremendous show by setting a tough target of 348 in front of New Zealand.
Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden international hundred (103) in 107 balls and was well assisted by India skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul who both scored half-centuries. While Kohli fell to New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi, Rahul was unbeaten on 88 off 64 deliveries.
India’s bowlers did not live up to the task in Hamilton as they were unsuccessful in defending the 348-run target against New Zealand as Virat Kohli’s men lost the tie by four wickets. To watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE telecast online and on TV, check the details given below:
When Will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Start?
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will start from 7:30 am IST on Saturday, 8 February.
Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE on TV?
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be telecasted LIVE on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports.
How To Watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Online?
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be telecasted LIVE on Hotstar.
Where To Follow India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Updates?
You can follow LIVE updates and score for India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI on The Quint’s official website.
Where will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI be played?
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be played at Eden Park in Auckland.
India vs New Zealand ODI Series Squad
India: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Kedar Jadhav
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (only 1st ODI), Tim Southee and Ross Taylor.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )