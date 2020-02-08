India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: How To Watch 2nd ODI Online?

India will play its second ODI against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series on 8 February. After a fabulous series for Team India in the T20 internationals, it’s a reality check for India as they were defeated by the Kiwis in the first ODI played in Hamilton.

Ross Taylor, the man of the match in the 1st ODI, lead the team for their first victory in this India tour of New Zealand series. The Indian batting line-up put up a tremendous show by setting a tough target of 348 in front of New Zealand.

Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden international hundred (103) in 107 balls and was well assisted by India skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul who both scored half-centuries. While Kohli fell to New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi, Rahul was unbeaten on 88 off 64 deliveries.

India’s bowlers did not live up to the task in Hamilton as they were unsuccessful in defending the 348-run target against New Zealand as Virat Kohli’s men lost the tie by four wickets. To watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE telecast online and on TV, check the details given below: