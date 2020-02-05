India vs NZ LIVE Streaming: How to Watch 1st ODI Telecast Online

India, after inflicting New Zealand a 5-0 whitewash, will be looking forward to continuing their purple patch in the ODI series against New Zealand. The first ODI will be held on 5 February at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

On Tuesday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said India will see two debutants, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series in New Zealand.

Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out due to left shoulder injury after the home ODIs against Australia. Another Indian opener and India’s vice-captain, Rohit Sharma, was also ruled from the ODI and Test series owing to a left calf muscle strain.

Virat Kohli also stated that KL Rahul will be playing in the middle order for the upcoming ODI series. To watch India vs New Zealand first ODI LIVE streaming online and on TV, check the details given below: