India vs NZ LIVE Streaming: How to Watch 1st ODI Telecast Online
India, after inflicting New Zealand a 5-0 whitewash, will be looking forward to continuing their purple patch in the ODI series against New Zealand. The first ODI will be held on 5 February at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
On Tuesday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said India will see two debutants, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series in New Zealand.
Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out due to left shoulder injury after the home ODIs against Australia. Another Indian opener and India’s vice-captain, Rohit Sharma, was also ruled from the ODI and Test series owing to a left calf muscle strain.
Virat Kohli also stated that KL Rahul will be playing in the middle order for the upcoming ODI series. To watch India vs New Zealand first ODI LIVE streaming online and on TV, check the details given below:
- When Will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Start?
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will start from 7:30 am IST on Wednesday, 5 February
- Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI LIVE on TV?
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be telecasted LIVE on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports.
- How To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Online?
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be telecasted LIVE on Hotstar.
- Where To Follow India vs New Zealand 1st ODI LIVE Updates?
You can follow LIVE updates and score for India vs New Zealand 1st ODI on The Quint’s official website
- Where will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI be played?
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.
India vs New Zealand ODI Series Squad
India: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Kedar Jadhav
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (only 1st ODI), Tim Southee and Ross Taylor.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )