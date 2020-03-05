Ind vs Eng W Live Streaming: How to Watch T20 WC Semi-Final Live?

Another player who has starred for Team India is bowling Poonam Yadav, who is leading the table with a total of 9 wickets in four matches. Her best performance was in the opening match of the tournament against Australia where she took 4 wickets for 19 runs at an economy of 4.75.

England though have been India's biggest nemesis in T20 World Cups. Looking at the previous records, India lost the 2009 group stage match to England by 10 wickets, in 2012 again India lost the group stage match against England by 9 wickets; lost the group stage match by 5 wickets in 2014 and the last edition of 2018 was even more hurting for Team India as England defeated them by 8 wickets in the semi-final stage.

However, in the recent tri-series before the World Cup, India had managed to defeat England and thus would want to take confidence from that win into Thursday's game. To watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup first semi-final between India and England, check the details given below: