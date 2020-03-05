Ind vs Eng W Live Streaming: How to Watch T20 WC Semi-Final Live?
India women's cricket team will be facing England’s women's team in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final match on 5 March. The Indian women's team has entered the semi-finals undefeated. India started the World Cup by winning against defending champions Australia and finished off by topped their group with 8 points.
Indian teenage batting sensation Shafali Verma has been playing outstanding cricket with a strike rate of 161 in the four matches played so far in the tournament. She is also now the top ranked batter in the ICC Women's T20 International rankings.
Another player who has starred for Team India is bowling Poonam Yadav, who is leading the table with a total of 9 wickets in four matches. Her best performance was in the opening match of the tournament against Australia where she took 4 wickets for 19 runs at an economy of 4.75.
England though have been India's biggest nemesis in T20 World Cups. Looking at the previous records, India lost the 2009 group stage match to England by 10 wickets, in 2012 again India lost the group stage match against England by 9 wickets; lost the group stage match by 5 wickets in 2014 and the last edition of 2018 was even more hurting for Team India as England defeated them by 8 wickets in the semi-final stage.
However, in the recent tri-series before the World Cup, India had managed to defeat England and thus would want to take confidence from that win into Thursday's game. To watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup first semi-final between India and England, check the details given below:
- India vs England Women’s T20 World Cup: Date and Time
The first semi-final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup between India and England will be held on 5 March from 9:30 am.
- India vs England Women's T20 1st Semi-Final Toss Timing
The toss between India and England will be held at 9 am on 5 march 2020.
- Where to watch India vs England Women’s World Cup Semi-Final LIVE on TV?
India vs England women’s T20 will be telecasted LIVE on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu.
- Where to watch India vs England Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final LIVE Online?
India vs England Women’s T20 world cup 1st semi-final will be telecasted LIVE online on Hotstar.
- Where to follow live updates of ICC Women's T20 1st semi-final between India and England?
You can follow the live updates of India vs England Women’s T20 world cup semi-final on The Quint’s official website.
- India vs England Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final Venue
The ICC women's T20 first semi-final between India and England will be played at Sydney cricket ground in Sydney, Australia.
India vs England T20 Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav
England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt
