India vs England 2nd T20: Live Streaming, Venue, and Time
Know where and how to watch the India vs England 2nd T20 match
India won by 50 runs and cruised to a big victory over England in the first T20 International in Southampton on Thursday, 7 July. India put forward a target of 198 runs before and England was able to score only 148.
All thanks to an all-round show of Hardik Pandya and terrific opening overs where England lost 4 of its wickets due to threatening and economical bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya.
India is all set to repeat history with another strong showing and this time at Birmingham’s Edgbaston ground, where England won the final rescheduled Test match and the series was drawn 2-2.
India will seek some redemption with a win on Saturday against one of the finest white-ball units in the world. Let's have a look at the timings, venue, and live streaming of the match.
India Vs England 2nd T20: Date & Time
India vs England 2nd T20I match will be played on Saturday, 9 July at 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time). The toss between the two teams will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Where Will the India Vs England 2nd T20 Match be Played?
India vs England 2nd T20I will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham.
India Vs England 2nd T20 Match: TV Channels to Watch
The India vs England 2nd T20I will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network – Sony Six and Sony Six HD.
India Vs England 2nd T20 Match: Live Streaming
The live stream of the 2nd T20I that will be played between England and India can be watched on Sony Liv.
