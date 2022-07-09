India vs England 2nd T20: Live Streaming, Venue, and Time

India won by 50 runs and cruised to a big victory over England in the first T20 International in Southampton on Thursday, 7 July. India put forward a target of 198 runs before and England was able to score only 148.

All thanks to an all-round show of Hardik Pandya and terrific opening overs where England lost 4 of its wickets due to threatening and economical bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya.

India is all set to repeat history with another strong showing and this time at Birmingham’s Edgbaston ground, where England won the final rescheduled Test match and the series was drawn 2-2.

India will seek some redemption with a win on Saturday against one of the finest white-ball units in the world. Let's have a look at the timings, venue, and live streaming of the match.