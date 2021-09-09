Fifth Test Match vs England To Go Ahead as Scheduled: Reports

The fifth and final Test match between India and England to be played at Manchester from Friday, 10 September, will go ahead as scheduled after all the Indian players in the squad tested negative for COVID-19, PTI reported late on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, there were reports of a meeting between the Indian cricket board and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to discuss whether the fifth Test should go ahead after one more member of the Indian support staff -- assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar -- had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

"The ECB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are involved in a meeting at the moment," a BCCI source had told IANS on Thursday evening, the eve of the Test.