IND vs BAN Women’s T20 LIVE: How To Watch WC Match Telecast Online

India women cricket team after a remarkable victory over Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 opener, will be eyeing another win when they face Bangladesh on 24 February.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma's knock of 49 off 46 lead Team India to a target of 132 at the end of 20 overs at Sydney on Friday, 22 February. But it was Poonam Yadav's crucial 4 wickets that guided India to their first victory against the defending champions in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Now, the action moves to Perth where India will play their neighbours Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2020. To watch the sixth match of Women’s T20 World Cup between India and Bangladesh, check the details given below: