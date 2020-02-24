IND vs BAN Women’s T20 LIVE: How To Watch WC Match Telecast Online
India women cricket team after a remarkable victory over Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 opener, will be eyeing another win when they face Bangladesh on 24 February.
All-rounder Deepti Sharma's knock of 49 off 46 lead Team India to a target of 132 at the end of 20 overs at Sydney on Friday, 22 February. But it was Poonam Yadav's crucial 4 wickets that guided India to their first victory against the defending champions in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
Now, the action moves to Perth where India will play their neighbours Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2020. To watch the sixth match of Women’s T20 World Cup between India and Bangladesh, check the details given below:
India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup: Date and Time
The sixth match of ICC Women’s T20 world cup between India and Bangladesh will be held on 24 February from 4:30 pm.
Where to watch India vs Bangladesh Women’s World Cup LIVE on TV?
India vs Bangladesh women’s T20 will be telecasted LIVE on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu.
Where to watch India vs Bangladesh Women’s World Cup LIVE Online?
India vs Bangladesh women’s T20 will be telecasted LIVE online on Hotstar.
India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup Venue
India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 will be played at the WACA Ground in Perth.
India Women vs Bangladesh Women T20 Squad
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav
Bangladesh: Salma Khatun (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ayasha Rahman, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana
