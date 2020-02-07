India vs Bangladesh U-19 World Cup Final Live Streaming on Hotstar
India U-19 team will be playing Bangladesh in the most anticipated final of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
Bangladesh has entered their maiden ICC U-19 World Cup final to compete against four-time champions India. Like India, Bangladesh, too, are unbeaten in the tournament.
Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali said his team will have to play its best cricket to upstage India.
“We will play it as a normal game. We can’t take the pressure of thinking that this is our first final. India is a very good side, and we have to play our ‘A’ game. We have to do the best in all three departments. Bangladeshi cricket fans are crazy, and I hope we will continue to get the same support that we’ve been getting.”Akbar Ali, Bangladesh Captain
One can expect a close finish considering India scraped through by five runs in a low-scoring Asia Cup final against Bangladesh in September. India were able to defend a paltry 105 by bowling out Bangladesh for 101 in the final held in Colombo.
India vs Bangladesh U-19 World Cup Final Date
The final match of U-19 World Cup between India vs Bangladesh will be held on Sunday, 9 February.
India vs Bangladesh U-19 World Cup Final Time
India vs Bangladesh U-19 World Cup final will start at 1:30 pm IST
India vs Bangladesh U-19 World Cup Final Venue
The final match of U-19 world cup final between India vs Bangladesh will be held at the same venue - Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Where to watch India vs Bangladesh U-19 World Cup Final Live Online?
India vs Bangladesh U-19 world cup final will be telecasted LIVE on Hotstar.
Where to watch India vs Bangladesh U-19 World Cup Final Live On TV?
India vs Bangladesh U-19 world cup final will be telecasted LIVE on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports.
Where To Follow India vs Bangladesh U-19 World Cup Final LIVE Updates?
You can follow LIVE updates and score for India vs Bangladesh U-19 world cup final on The Quint’s official website
India vs Bangladesh U-19 Squads
India: Priyam Garg (c), Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer
Bangladesh: Akbar Ali (c), Avishek Das, Hasan Murad, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, SM Meherob, Parvez Hossain Emon, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Shahin Alam, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )