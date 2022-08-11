Indian Men’s Hockey Team Visits National War Memorial Post CWG 2022 Return

The team took a tour around the monument and visited the Veerta Chakra (circle of bravery), Tyag Chakra (circle of sacrifice), Param Yodhdha sthal etc. Meanwhile, coming over the walls of Tyag Chakra, some of the team members said, "It is really a proud moment for us to see more than 26000 names of martyrs etched here and without missing the chance, we would like to offer our homage to the martyrs of Kargil War."



Having paid the tribute and saluting the fallen heroes, the squad went on to see the murals of six significant battles fought by the courageous soldiers of the nation. Drawing inspiration from the 'Chakravyuh' formation, the iconic National War Memorial boasts of thematic concentric circles with a tall ceremonial obelisk at its centre that bears the eternal flame 'Amar Jawan Jyoti'.