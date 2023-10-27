Once Bitten, Never Shy – How Jyothi Yarraji Went From Almost Quitting to Winning

On the Verge of Quitting

To stand her ground, to not accept defeat at the drop of a hat, to lay down arms – for Jyothi, these are acquired traits. Ones she has developed over the last four years.

Before that, she was ready to quit.

With his father, Suryanarayana being a security guard, and mother, Kumari being a domestic help, Jyothi didn’t hail from a professional athletic lineage, but she explains how genes might have helped her being athletic.