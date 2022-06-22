India All-Rounder Rumeli Dhar Announces Retirement From All Formats of the Game

A shoulder injury in 2012 kept her out of the Indian team till a heel injury to veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami paved the way for her comeback into the national set-up mid-way through the T20I series against South Africa in 2018, where she took three wickets in two matches and taking two sharp catches.



In the period where she stayed away from the Indian team, Rumeli turned out for Rajasthan, Assam and then Delhi in domestic cricket before moving towards Bengal.