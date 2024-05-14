‘Indeed a Proud Moment for Me’: Manika Batra After Achieving Career-Best Ranking

Manika's ranking jump came on the back of her quarterfinal finish in the Saudi Smash event last week, where she registered an upset win over top Chinese player and Olympic medallist World No. 2, Wang Manyu in the round of 32. She then defeated World No. 14 Nina Mittelham of Germany to make it to the quarterfinal, where Manika eventually lost to World No.5 Hina Hayata of Japan.