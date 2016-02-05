Birthday Special: 5 Magical Goals Scored by Cristiano Ronaldo
Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo turns 35 on Tuesday, 5 February. Ronaldo is regarded as one of the best footballers of all time.
The Juventus player has been part of the team which has won the Premier League, La Liga, Champions League, Serie A, Club World Cup and many other trophies.
Ronaldo has scored 623 goals 830 matches in his club career and 99 goals in 164 competitive matches for his national side.
The Quint takes a look at the top five goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo in a career ranging from his debut for Sporting CP in 2002.
1. Real Madrid v Barcelona, 2012
Cristiano Ronaldo’s spectacular flick handed Real Madrid the winner in the second leg of the 2012 Spanish Supercopa against Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu.
2. Real Madrid v Liverpool, 2014
This goal had it all. He first tackled the defenders then passed the ball then received the ball back and scored a spectacular one. This time he struck the opening goal against Liverpool in the group stages of the Champions League. Real Madrid won 3-0.
3. Manchester United v Porto, 2009
The former Manchester United player once described this goal as the best goal of his career. He netted the ball from around 35 yards against Porto to seal a semi-final spot in the UEFA Champions League in 2009.
4. Manchester United v Portsmouth, 2008
Cristiano Ronaldo took one of the most breathtaking free kicks in the history of the game. He struck the ball in the top corner from 30-yards to make it 2-0 against Portsmouth in the Barclays Premier League in 2008.
5. Real Madrid v Manchester United, 2013
Ronaldo stepped up once again to get his team out of trouble. Real Madrid was trailing 0-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 match against Manchester United in 2013. The Boy Wonder scored a spectacular header to level the scores. He respected the time he spent at Old Trafford and didn’t celebrate his goal.
(This story was first published on 5 February 2016 and has been reposted from The Quint's archives to mark Cristiano Ronaldo’s 34th birthday.)
