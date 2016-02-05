Birthday Special: 5 Magical Goals Scored by Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo turns 35 on Tuesday, 5 February. Ronaldo is regarded as one of the best footballers of all time.

The Juventus player has been part of the team which has won the Premier League, La Liga, Champions League, Serie A, Club World Cup and many other trophies.

Ronaldo has scored 623 goals 830 matches in his club career and 99 goals in 164 competitive matches for his national side.

The Quint takes a look at the top five goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo in a career ranging from his debut for Sporting CP in 2002.