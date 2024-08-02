IIS Launches Flagship Swimming Programme in Partnership With Mizuho Bank

The IIS Swimming Programme, launched in 2023, features two state-of-the-art pools, allowing swimmers access to its High Performance Center, Hostels and Learning Centre. Through the programme, the athletes are provided with technical coaching and competition exposure, coupled with support around sports science, strength & conditioning, nutrition, education, mental health, and residential facilities.

A truly global sport with over 160 nations in participation at the Olympiad, Swimming represents the second highest tally of medals available at the Olympic Games (after athletics). With as many as 111 medals up for grabs at Paris 2024, the Inspire Institute of Sport and Mizuho Bank recognise swimming as a sport where India must make great strides to be an Olympic nation.



Talented swimmers Aryan Nehra, Maana Patel, Kushagra Rawat, Ishaan Mehra, Astha Choudhury, Ashmitha Chandra and Bikram Changmai are among those part of the Mizuho High Performance Swimming Programme. The Inspire Institute of Sport’s expertise in swimming also extends to its satellite centre in Odisha, where over 4000 young swimmers are impacted through the ‘Learn to Swim’ programme, in partnership with the Odisha Government.