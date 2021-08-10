ICC to Push for Cricket’s Inclusion in Olympics

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed its intention to push for cricket’s inclusion in the Olympic Games and has started preparations for a bid with the primary target being its addition to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, the body said in a statement.

"We would love for cricket to be a part of future Games. Our sport is united behind this bid, and we see the Olympics as a part of cricket's long-term future. We have more than a billion fans globally and almost 90 percent of them want to see cricket at the Olympics," said Greg Barclay, the ICC chairman said in the statement.

The ICC has assembled a working group, which will be chaired by England and Wales Cricket Board Chair Ian Watmore. He will be joined by ICC Independent Director Indra Nooyi, Chair of Zimbabwe Cricket Tavengwa Mukuhlani, ICC Associate Member Director and Vice President of the Asian Cricket Council Mahinda Vallipuram and Chair of USA Cricket Parag Marathe.