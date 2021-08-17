ADVERTISEMENT

2021 T20 World Cup Schedule Announced; India vs Pakistan on 24 October

England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies are in the Group 1 of the Super 12s of the ICC World Cup 2021.

India and Pakistan last faced each other at the 2019 ICC World Cup.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will host the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament which will begin on 17 October, will end on 14 November.

Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia will be a part of Group A of the Round 1 while Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman will be in Group B. The top two teams will qualify for the Super 12 stages. The tournament will begin when Oman take on Papua New Guinea in Muscat in the qualification stage.

Australia will clash with South Africa on 23 October in the first match of the Super 12 stage. India will lock horns with Pakistan on 24 October in Dubai as the two teams will start their T20 World Cup campaign. They will face New Zealand and Afganistan in the following matches before playing the two qualifiers in the final two games of the Super 12s.

The final of the tournament will be played at Dubai on 14 November.

Groups

Round 1

  • Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia

  • Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman

  • (Top two teams from each group advance to Super 12s)

Super 12s

  • Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1 and B2.

  • Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2 and B1.

  • (Top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals)

Schedule:

Round 1

  • 17 Oct: Oman v Papua New Guinea, Muscat; Bangladesh v Scotland, Muscat

  • 18 Oct: Ireland v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi; Sri Lanka v Namibia, Abu Dhabi

  • 19 Oct: Scotland v PNG, Muscat; Oman v Bangladesh, Muscat

  • 20 Oct: Namibia v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi; Sri Lanka v Ireland, Abu Dhabi

  • 21 Oct: Bangladesh v Papua New Guinea, Muscat; Oman v Scotland, Muscat

  • 22 Oct: Namibia v Ireland, Sharjah; Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Sharjah

Super 12s

  • 23 Oct: Australia v South Africa, Abu Dhabi; England v West Indies, Dubai

  • 24 Oct: A1 v B2, Sharjah; India v Pakistan, Dubai

  • 25 Oct: Afghanistan v B1, Sharjah

  • 26 Oct: South Africa v West Indies, Dubai; Pakistan v New Zealand, Sharjah

  • 27 Oct: England v B2, Abu Dhabi; B1 v A2, Abu Dhabi

  • 28 Oct: Australia v A1, Dubai

  • 29 Oct: West Indies v B2, Sharjah; Pakistan v Afghanistan, Dubai

  • 30 Oct: South Africa v A1, Sharjah; Australia v England, Dubai

  • 31 Oct: Afghanistan v A2, Abu Dhabi; India v New Zealand, Dubai

  • 1 Nov: England v A1, Sharjah

  • 2 Nov: South Africa v B2, Abu Dhabi; Pakistan v A2, Abu Dhabi

  • 3 Nov: New Zealand v B1, Dubai; India v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

  • 4 Nov: Australia v B2, Dubai; West indies v A1, Abu Dhabi

  • 5 Nov: New Zealand v A2, Sharjah; India v B1, Dubai

  • 6 Nov: Australia v West Indies, Abu Dhabi; England v South Africa, Sharjah

  • 7 Nov: New Zealand v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi: Pakistan v B1, Sharjah

  • 8 Nov: India v A2, Dubai

Semi-final and Final

  • 10 Nov: Semi-final 1 (A1 v B2), Abu Dhabi

  • 11 Nov: Semi-final 2 (B1 v A2), Dubai

  • 14 Nov: Final, Dubai

