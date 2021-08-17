2021 T20 World Cup Schedule Announced; India vs Pakistan on 24 October

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will host the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament which will begin on 17 October, will end on 14 November.

Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia will be a part of Group A of the Round 1 while Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman will be in Group B. The top two teams will qualify for the Super 12 stages. The tournament will begin when Oman take on Papua New Guinea in Muscat in the qualification stage.

Australia will clash with South Africa on 23 October in the first match of the Super 12 stage. India will lock horns with Pakistan on 24 October in Dubai as the two teams will start their T20 World Cup campaign. They will face New Zealand and Afganistan in the following matches before playing the two qualifiers in the final two games of the Super 12s.

The final of the tournament will be played at Dubai on 14 November.