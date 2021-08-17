2021 T20 World Cup Schedule Announced; India vs Pakistan on 24 October
England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies are in the Group 1 of the Super 12s of the ICC World Cup 2021.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will host the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament which will begin on 17 October, will end on 14 November.
Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia will be a part of Group A of the Round 1 while Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman will be in Group B. The top two teams will qualify for the Super 12 stages. The tournament will begin when Oman take on Papua New Guinea in Muscat in the qualification stage.
Australia will clash with South Africa on 23 October in the first match of the Super 12 stage. India will lock horns with Pakistan on 24 October in Dubai as the two teams will start their T20 World Cup campaign. They will face New Zealand and Afganistan in the following matches before playing the two qualifiers in the final two games of the Super 12s.
The final of the tournament will be played at Dubai on 14 November.
Groups
Round 1
Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia
Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman
(Top two teams from each group advance to Super 12s)
Super 12s
Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1 and B2.
Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2 and B1.
(Top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals)
Schedule:
Round 1
17 Oct: Oman v Papua New Guinea, Muscat; Bangladesh v Scotland, Muscat
18 Oct: Ireland v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi; Sri Lanka v Namibia, Abu Dhabi
19 Oct: Scotland v PNG, Muscat; Oman v Bangladesh, Muscat
20 Oct: Namibia v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi; Sri Lanka v Ireland, Abu Dhabi
21 Oct: Bangladesh v Papua New Guinea, Muscat; Oman v Scotland, Muscat
22 Oct: Namibia v Ireland, Sharjah; Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Sharjah
Super 12s
23 Oct: Australia v South Africa, Abu Dhabi; England v West Indies, Dubai
24 Oct: A1 v B2, Sharjah; India v Pakistan, Dubai
25 Oct: Afghanistan v B1, Sharjah
26 Oct: South Africa v West Indies, Dubai; Pakistan v New Zealand, Sharjah
27 Oct: England v B2, Abu Dhabi; B1 v A2, Abu Dhabi
28 Oct: Australia v A1, Dubai
29 Oct: West Indies v B2, Sharjah; Pakistan v Afghanistan, Dubai
30 Oct: South Africa v A1, Sharjah; Australia v England, Dubai
31 Oct: Afghanistan v A2, Abu Dhabi; India v New Zealand, Dubai
1 Nov: England v A1, Sharjah
2 Nov: South Africa v B2, Abu Dhabi; Pakistan v A2, Abu Dhabi
3 Nov: New Zealand v B1, Dubai; India v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi
4 Nov: Australia v B2, Dubai; West indies v A1, Abu Dhabi
5 Nov: New Zealand v A2, Sharjah; India v B1, Dubai
6 Nov: Australia v West Indies, Abu Dhabi; England v South Africa, Sharjah
7 Nov: New Zealand v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi: Pakistan v B1, Sharjah
8 Nov: India v A2, Dubai
Semi-final and Final
10 Nov: Semi-final 1 (A1 v B2), Abu Dhabi
11 Nov: Semi-final 2 (B1 v A2), Dubai
14 Nov: Final, Dubai
