Women's Hockey World Cup: India Register Second Draw, Hold China 1-1

The Indians had the better share of possession in the first two quarters and had more chances but their efforts didn't result into goals.

The Chinese, on the other hand, waited for counter-attacks to breach the Indian defence.

In the ninth minute, Navneet Kaur had the first shot at goal after combining well with Vandana Katariya but her effort was saved by Chinese goalkeeper Liu Ping.

In the 23rd minute, India came close to scoring but the goalpost came to China's rescue. From the resultant rebound, Jyotika seemed to have found the net but the goal was disallowed after a referral.

India secured their first penalty corner soon after that but failed to capitalise on it.

China took the lead against the run of play through Jiali Zheng who shot past Savita Punia after receiving a pass from Xindan Zhang.

Two minutes later, India earned another penalty corner but Monika's try was saved by Ping as China went into the half-time break with a slender one goal lead.