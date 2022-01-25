Women's Asia Cup Hockey: India Beat Singapore 9-1 to Clinch Semi-Final Berth

India bagged their fourth goal via young forward Mariana in the 10th minute. Pushing for more opportunities within the opponent's striking circle, India earned their third PC in the dying minutes of the first quarter, but Gurjit's attempt was blocked by Singapore's defenders.



The second quarter started similarly with India making moves in Singapore's half. They won a PC in the second minute of the second quarter. The experienced Monika, who set the tempo of the match, made no mistake in adding to India's tally, scoring her second goal of the game.



Despite trailing for most of the time, Singapore regained some strength to nullify India's attack and saved as many as two penalty corners in the latter part of the second quarter. The Savita-led India won two penalty corners in the initial minutes of the second half, but couldn't convert the chances to extend their lead.



Continuing with their structured attack, India earned yet another PC, which was duly converted by drag-flick specialist Gurjit in the 37th minute of the match.



After having recovered themselves in the defence, Singapore earned a hard-fought PC in the 43rd minute of the third quarter and managed to fetch the first goal with Li Min Toh's attempt.



However, India responded straight away with a goal from Jyoti, who smartly found the back of the net through a cross from the left flank making the scoreline 7-1 at the end of the third quarter.



Continuing to dominate the proceedings, India went on to add the eighth goal to their tally through Gurjit's PC conversion in the 48th minute.



Minutes later, Gurjit got a chance to add the team's ninth and her fourth goal to the tally through back-to-back PCs but missed out on converting it. Jyoti, however, went on to add her second goal to India's scoreline in the 58th minute, thus ending the match with a 9-1 score.

(With IANS Inputs)