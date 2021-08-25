How Bhopal, Once India's 'Hockey Nursery', Lost Its Craze for the Sport

Apart from the prestigious national-level Obaidullah Khan Gold Cup, which was started in 1931 by the Nawab of Bhopal, dozens of tournaments took place every year in the city till about 1980-1982.

They helped nurture young local talent, with foreign players also coming to participate, and helped the locals pick up new skills as well.

But as factionalism grew, the clubs started shutting down, and government departments stopped patronising teams.

"In 1984, two teams from Bhopal went to Delhi to participate in Rangaswamy National Hockey Championship, which dampened the image of Bhopal hockey and selectors didn't pay much attention to Bhopali teams. Owing to factionalism that affected selection, the teams failed to win knockout matches," Rizwi said, adding that this was the final nail in the coffin for hockey in the city.