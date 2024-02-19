Still Hurting: Coach Harendra Says Was Forced to Drop Sardar, Rupinder in 2018

Interestingly, former Indian captain and now Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey had then said this about Sardar in an interview to Firstpost: “I don’t think I have seen India play like that in last 2-3 years (India vs Malaysia, semis-final). It was easily the worst match of the year for us. But to punish a player for one bad game is a bit harsh. This can happen in any sport. Look at cricket; if your main batsman gets out for a duck, will you drop him? It doesn’t happen that way.”

“He (Sardar) is an experienced player, and the absence of a player of his experience will obviously be felt. If you look at the history of Indian hockey, it has enough instances where a senior player has had to exit before a big event for a variety of reasons. I don’t know what has transpired between him and Hockey India.”

Harendra, even though he hates traversing the path back or as he says, ‘it’s better to keep happy memories’ in the same breath adds ‘at times the mistakes loom large’.

In the Indian context of things, in most sport, a coach is not the final authority and then upending conventional wisdom has been part of Hockey India’s constitution. Hopefully, now with Tirkey as President, coach Craig Fulton gets the freedom to not only select the best players but the right ones.

That could give Harendra Singh some comfort.