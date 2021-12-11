Sr National Men's Hockey: Rupinder, Abhishek Add Glitter To Modest Field

Upcoming defender Abhishek, representing Odisha, will be the next generation India player to be seen in action and likewise give the star value to the tournament. With the Indian team already off to Bangladesh to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy, the tournament will be missing the other top stars.



However, despite the absence of the big stars, the senior nationals will be serving its purpose of giving an opportunity to young players.



With a spruced-up Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri set for action on Saturday, the tournament has been reduced to 29 teams with Hockey Andaman and Nicobar being a no show. Organising Secretary, Manoj Bhore informed, "they have called off their trip."

The teams have been divided into eight groups with the top two teams from each group making it into the knockout quarter-finals.