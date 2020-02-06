SAI and Hockey India Launch High Performance Centres

Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Hockey India on Thursday, 6 February announced the establishment of the High Performance Centres in seven places across the country to provide state-of-the-art facilities to junior and sub-Junior players.

The move was aimed at grooming young talent in view of 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games.

While the National Hockey Academy at Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi, SAI Sundergarh, Odisha, SAI UDMCC, Bhopal, and SAI Bengaluru will be active within the next three months, the remaining three centres will be developed over the next one year.