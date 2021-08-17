Odisha Government Extend Indian Hockey Teams' Sponsorship by 10 More Years

Women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal said, "The team is very happy to be present here today and we wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the Odisha government for supporting our team. Our team is always made to feel so welcome here that Odisha feels very much like the home of Indian hockey now."

Men's team captain Manpreet Singh said, "It feels good to be back here in Odisha, the place we call our home away from home, and now one of the biggest reasons behind our success at the Tokyo Olympics. This bronze medal may have been won by us as players, but in truth, it equally belongs to India -- a gift from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaikji whose vision and constant encouragement helped us achieve our dream of winning an Olympic medal after 41 years."

Narinder Batra thanked Patnaik and the people of Odisha for showing their love and affection for hockey and for helping the teams achieve the Olympic dream for India.

"With your continued support, Indian hockey will look to build on the achievements from the Tokyo Olympics, and continue this steady rise to take Indian hockey back to the elite level where it belongs," Batra said.

He also thanked the Chief Minister and other dignitaries for their unconditional support to hockey and the national teams.