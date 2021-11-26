Manpreet To Lead Hockey Team In Asian Champions Trophy; Sreejesh Not In Squad

Chief coach Graham Reid said after the announcement of the squad that the players had been selected keeping an eye on the future, as India have a busy schedule in 2022, where not only will they play in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China -- which is the automatic qualification event for the 2024 Paris Olympics -- but also the FIH Pro League and possibly the Commonwealth Games.

"While selecting this team we now must have our eyes on the future. It takes a deep and strong squad to build sustained success so players have to be given opportunities to perform," said Reid.

"We have picked a team that has a good mix of experience and younger guys who will have their chance to show what they can do. It is a hectic match schedule and given the COVID situation, FIH (international hockey federation) and AHF (Asian Hockey Federation) have allowed 18 players to be chosen each game out of a greater squad of 20.