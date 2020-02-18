Manpreet Singh to Lead India Against Australia in FIH Pro League
Manpreet Singh will lead India in the upcoming FIH Pro League matches against world no 2 Australia, a 24-member team for which was announced by Hockey India on Tuesday, 18 February.
Harmanpreet Singh will shoulder the duties of the vice captain in the matches, scheduled to take place on 21 and 22 February at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
The 24-member squad will comprise goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak, besides outfielders Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Gurinder Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh.
Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Sumit, Lalit Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Dilpreet Singh, SV Sunil, Jarmanpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Nilakanta Singh, and Ramandeep Singh, are also part of the squad.
"After having two high intensity matches against the World Champions, we will be facing another strong team in Australia," Chief coach Graham Reid said.
Indian Team: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Harmanpreet Singh (Vice Captain), Varun Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Sumit, Lalit Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Dilpreet Singh, SV Sunil, Jarmanpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Ramandeep Singh.
