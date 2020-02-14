Lalremsiami Dedicates FIH Award to Late Father

India's young striker Lalremsiami has dedicated the FIH Rising Star of the Year 2019 Award to her late father and believes the honour serves as a great motivation for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

"I had a mixed year in 2019, and it was a huge personal loss for me when I lost my father. He always motivated me to do well, and I am sure he would be giving his blessings from above. I would like to dedicate this award to him," said the youngster, who won her first gold medal with the Indian team in 2017 when they won the Women's Asia Cup.