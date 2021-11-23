Junior Hockey World Cup: India Begin Title Defence Against France on Wednesday

They will however take heart from their performance in the 2013 edition in New Delhi when they reached the final, losing to Germany 5-2. The main aim for them will be to finish second in Pool B and take up things from there.

France coach Aymeric Bergamo said they know that they face a difficult task against India but was confident of his boys doing their best. "We know it will be a tough game, we know that India are a big nation in field hockey and we know that we have to be ready for the big opponent. I want my team to play as a team and as for the result, we will see," he said.

"Our mission is to play each match to the best of our ability, and for that, we need a lot of mental strength. We want our hockey team to get out of the group stages and, if we succeed, we will do everything in our power to continue.

"My squad is particularly young and, for the most part, they don't have any experience of high-level competition like this one. But the magic of playing hockey in India has been beneficial for French teams in the past, and this group wants to succeed together as a team," he added.

With the tournament being held in an empty stadium because of strict Covid-19 protocols, the home advantage will be minimal for India and as there won't be vociferous support from the crowd.