Junior Hockey World Cup: India beat Belgium 1-0, Face Germany in Friday's S/F

In the 9th minute, the Indian forward made a chance to clear Belgium's defence, but Vishnukant took a lot of time to pick a shot or find a player from inside the circle. His attempt hit a Belgian player and the official gave the decision in the favour of the Belgians.

India missed another chance in 14 minutes when Uttam Singh invaded the strong Belgium defence from the left flank. He took a shot but the Belgium goalkeeper saved it nicely. After that, no real scoring chances were created by either team as the first half ended without any goal.

In the second quarter, the Indian team played some brilliant hockey, got many chances to breach the Belgium defence, but failed to convert it. However, five minutes into the second quarter Belgium, too, got the penalty corner but failed to equalise the score. The drag-flick from Louis de Backer went narrowly wide off the mark from the left side of the goal.

In the last minute of the second quarter, Ravichandra's late counter-attacked was thwarted by the opponents before the half-time hooter went.